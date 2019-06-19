EPA to Repeal Obama-Era Clean Power Plan

The Environmental Protection Agency plans to repeal the Obama-era Clean Power Plan, which sought to regulate emissions by some of America’s biggest power-plant polluters, The Wall Street Journal reports. The move would mean that power plants would be regulated on a case-by-case basis rather than being held to industry-wide regulations, allowing older plants to continue operations as they move toward more efficient technology. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler is expected to announce the repeal on Wednesday, according to the Journal, which has seen a copy of the summary. It would fulfill a campaign promise made by Donald Trump to boost coal plant productivity.