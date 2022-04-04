Wild Dallas Concert That Left 1 Dead, 16 Hospitalized Had No Permit, Cops Say
An outdoor field concert in Dallas that ended with one person dead and another 16 hospitalized on Saturday night had no permits, police said Monday. According to the Dallas Police Department, off-duty officers had been approved to work the concert, billed as the “Second Annual Epic Easter Bike Out & Field Party,” but no permit was ever issued. Thousands reportedly attended the party that featured performances from artists like Memphis rapper Big Boogie. People began scrambling when shots were fired near one of the stages around midnight, police said, which caused some to get trampled. Ambulances and police cars were unable to get through the surging crowd. “The shots went off and the whole crowd just dropped on top of each other like trying to shield everybody and everybody started running,” witness Doylnelia Hughes told FOX 4. Kealon Dejuane Gilmore, 26, was found fatally shot in the head once officers could sort through the scene. Police have yet to make any arrests.