Score 20% Off This Hormone-Free Arousal Serum

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Foreplay sets the tone for everything that follows. The best foreplay feels effortless, but overthinking, worrying, and stress can get in the way. Epiphany’s Clit Arousal Serum is designed for exactly that moment.

For many women, desire is responsive: arousal begins after physical touch, not before it. This arousal serum lets the body feel something first so desire can follow naturally. Epiphany’s formula is silky, pH-balanced, clean, and hormone-free, with no greasiness, stickiness, harsh ingredients, or scent.

Epiphany Clit Arousal Serum Use code shecomesfirst to save 20% sitewide Shop Now Epiphany

Application couldn’t be simpler, and it’s part of the fun. Massage a pea-sized amount onto the clitoris, yours or your partner’s, and let the moment become its own kind of foreplay.