Elite School Head and Daughter Killed by Shotgun Injuries: Inquest
UNIMAGINABLE
The head teacher at an elite private school in England and her daughter both died from shotgun wounds inside their home on the school’s campus, an inquest heard on Thursday. Emma Pattison, 45, was shot in her abdomen and chest at Epsom College in the southern county of Surrey last month. She was found alongside the body of her 7-year-old daughter, Lettie, who had been shot in the head. Police believe Pattison’s husband George, Lettie’s father, murdered the pair before killing himself on Feb. 5. A separate inquest into George’s death earlier this week heard he also died from a shotgun wound to the head. British police previously said a gun legally owned by George had been found at the scene.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.