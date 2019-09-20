Epstein Accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre Sits Down With ‘Dateline’ to Make Prince Andrew Allegations on Camera

Prince Andrew will come under fire again on Friday night when Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the woman who claims she was trafficked by billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, will allege that she was forced to have sex with Andrew and other powerful men in Epstein’s orbit in her first on-camera interview, a Dateline NBC special.

NBC says that the special, titled “Reckoning,” airing Friday, Sept. 20 at 10pm EST, includes interviews by Savannah Guthrie with several other young women who describe “the elaborate and highly organized operation that enabled Epstein to abuse young girls for many years.”

Giuffre also discusses her claims that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, a friend of Andrew’s, played a crucial role in his sex trafficking organization.

Andrew and Maxwell have forcefully denied Giuffre’s allegations, however Andrew’s denials have been consistently undermined by the presence of an incriminating photo, allegedly taken by Epstein, of Andrew with his arm around Giuffre’s waist.

Giuffre was 17 when the photo was taken.

In a surreal twist, friends of Andrew’s tried to claim the photo was fake, saying that Andrew’s ‘chubby fingers’ appeared suspiciously slim in the picture.

The claim has been widely ridiculed.

Last month Roberts challenged Prince Andrew to come clean, saying: “He knows exactly what he’s done. And I hope he comes clean about it.”

In a clip of the interview which aired Thursday night on NBC Nightly News, Roberts talk about her shocked reaction to Epstein’s death last month.

“I was in mourning,” Giuffre said. “Not because the world lost a monster, I wasn’t mourning the death of this man.

“I was mourning the death of my ability to hold this man accountable.”

NBC said that the program also includes an interview with Michael Reiter, the former Palm Beach Chief of Police who oversaw the original investigation into Epstein.

Reiter tells Guthrie that his department’s investigation more than a decade ago uncovered substantial evidence of Epstein’s crimes, but subsequent handling by state and federal prosecutors was deeply flawed. He describes it as “the worst failure of the criminal justice system in modern times.”

Prince Andrew, Maxwell and others deny Giuffre’s allegations.