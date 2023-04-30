Epstein Calendar Reveals Meetings With Noam Chomsky and Former CIA Chief
‘NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS’
Celebrated political activist Noam Chomsky and former CIA Director William Burns are among several notable names who met and associated with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal. Other prominent figures who met with Epstein following his sex crime conviction are Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler, Bard College president Leon Botstein, and banker Ariane de Rothschild. Burns met with Epstein several times in 2014 when he was deputy secretary of state and preparing to leave government service, Epstein’s calendar reveals.
“The director did not know anything about him, other than that he was introduced as an expert in the financial services sector and offered general advice on transition to the private sector,” a CIA spokesperson said. “They had no relationship.” While he was a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Chomsky met with Epstein several times in 2015 and 2016. When asked about his association with the deceased sexual predator, Chomsky said: “First response is that it is none of your business. Or anyone’s. Second is that I knew him and we met occasionally.” Epstein’s documents also note that he once planned to fly with Chomsky to have dinner with film director Woody Allen and his wife. “If there was a flight, which I doubt, it would have been from Boston to New York, 30 minutes,” Chomsky reacted. “I’m unaware of the principle that requires that I inform you about an evening spent with a great artist.”