Epstein Files Dump Reveals Tip on Trump ‘Prostitute Party’

Donald Trump has been accused of holding a party for prostitutes at his Mar-a-Lago resort in yet another FBI file relating to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

As the firestorm over the Epstein files continues, the Department of Justice released thousands of new documents on Tuesday, several of which had fresh references to Trump, who has spent months trying to distance himself from the disgraced financier.

Trump, Melania, Epstein, and Maxwell pose together at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

One document from October 2020 contained a tip relating to what the FBI described as “a Jeffrey Epstein party” that took place in 2000, when Epstein and Trump were known to socialize in Florida and New York.

The tip appears to have come from an unidentified female whose name was redacted. She alleged that someone named Ghislaine Lisa Villeneuve brought her to a property in Palm Beach, Florida, which was believed to be Epstein’s.

“They entered the property through the backyard and Villeneuve said she would go inside to speak with the hostess which [redacted] believes was Ghislaine Maxwell,” the FBI summary said.

The FBI file dated 10/09/2020. DOJ

“When Villeneuve took [redacted] inside, Villeneuve told [redacted] to stay close and not go into any of the rooms.”

Later, “Villeneuve took [redacted] back inside and someone told the party that Donald Trump had invited them all to a party at Mar-a-Lago,” the document adds. “[redacted] told Villeneuve she wanted to go, but Villeneuve told [redacted] it wasn’t that kind of party, it was for prostitutes.”

The document formed part of the latest trove of information released under the new Epstein Transparency Act that Trump signed into law last month.

The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.



Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 23, 2025

But in a preemptive move, the department also put out a post as it released the latest tranche of files on Tuesday, warning that some of the documents “contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.”

“To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already,” the statement said.

It is not clear whether the FBI pursued the tip, which was fielded less than a month before the 2020 election that Trump ultimately lost to Joe Biden.

Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate during a Halloween Party earlier this year. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Trump has also never been accused of any criminal wrongdoing at Mar-a-Lago, where parties and fundraisers are hosted regularly. This week, he also said it was “terrible” that people could have their reputations damaged as a result of an “innocent” connection to Epstein.

But the documents released so far have nonetheless raised further questions regarding the president’s ties to the sex offender, who was known to cultivate relationships with rich and powerful people.

Trump has said he knew nothing about Epstein’s child sex trafficking and cut ties with the predator around the mid-2000s, when he kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago for “stealing” his staff.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she said she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein. Miami Herald/TNS/Getty Images

Among those staffers was Virginia Giuffre, who was only 16 years old when Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, recruited her to be one of Epstein’s sex slaves after meeting her at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago spa.

But emails, flight logs, and various documents that have since been released either by House Democrats probing the issue or the DOJ suggest that Trump may have known more than he previously acknowledged.

One document released on Tuesday, for example, contained an email from a federal prosecutor who noted that Trump was listed as a passenger on Epstein’s private jet “at least eight times” from 1993 to 1996—including some instances in which other passengers apparently included young women.

Another file involved an FBI tip from October 2020, referencing a limousine driver whose name was redacted, reporting a “very concerning” phone conversation Trump had as the chauffeur drove him to an airport in 1995.

“[Name redacted] noted Trump continuously stated the name ‘Jeffrey’ while on the phone, and made references to ‘abusing some girl.’ [Redacted] was unsure who he was talking to nor who he was referencing,” the filing said.

It then references an unnamed female individual who allegedly met Trump after “some girl with a funny name” took her to “a fancy hotel or building.”

“Donald J. Trump had raped her along with Jeffrey Epstein,” the statement to the FBI says. The person in question was reportedly advised to notify the police, but had allegedly said: “I can’t they will kill me.”

Trump has never been charged with any wrongdoing related to such a claim.

Another file claiming to be from Epstein’s brother Mark, showed him telling the FBI in 2023 he believed Epstein was murdered because he was planning to “name names”—and that Trump, who was president at the time of the disgraced financier’s death, authorized this.

Epstein died from suicide while awaiting trial in 2019, while Maxwell is serving out a 20-year jail term at a low-security prison, where she was moved after meeting with Trump’s deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche.

Asked about the release of the files this week, Trump said “a lot of people are very angry” that material was being released about people who met Epstein innocently.

“I don’t like the pictures of Bill Clinton being shown,” he said, in an odd comment given that Trump ordered an investigation into Clinton’s links to Epstein just last month.

Image from the Epstein Files released December 19, 2025. Bill Clinton is shown with a woman. Department of Justice

“I don’t like the pictures of other people being shown. I think it’s a terrible thing,” Trump said.