Epstein Files Fallout Leads to Dinosaur Convention Chaos

The biggest convention on dinosaurs and prehistoric life in the U.K. has been turned upside down by the Epstein files.

The fallout from the three million files released last month as part of the Epstein Transparency Act reached the strange, new territory on Monday when DinoCon released a strongly worded statement on X.

“We at DinoCon take the safety of our attendees, speakers, and staff very seriously. As a result of the release of half of the Epstein files, it has come to light that a select number of scientists, authors, and researchers relevant to the field of palaeontology allegedly engaged in correspondence with members of the Epstein organisation after the conviction of Jeffrey Epstein,” the statement began.

DinoCon

It added, “We want to state that all respective individuals are banned from all of our events.”

It did not name the individuals apparently named in the latest tranche of documents related to the late sex offender who died in prison in 2019.

DinoCon also used the statement to call out others in the field, saying organizations had so far failed to protect members.

“Additionally, we find it deplorable that some established palaeontological organisations are not taking firm action to protect their members in light of these allegations,” it said.

“As such, executive committee members from organisations that are not issuing public bans to these individuals are also banned from our events. We do not tolerate those who allow this behaviour to go unchallenged within our community.”

The event will be held at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole in July.

Being named in the files does not prove wrongdoing or criminal involvement. Still, DinoCon organizers are clearly rankled by the Epstein links, which the eminent journal Nature reported were “deeper than previously known.”

The report found that Epstein invested millions of dollars in science projects and “maintained a list of nearly 30 top scientists.”

The newly released records indicate that researchers sought the convicted sex offender’s input on academic papers, visa issues, and public relations problems, and in some cases gave him extensive access to their research.

Palaeontologist Jack Horner was named in the files. This does not suggest wrongdoing. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

They reveal that retired Montana State University professor and renowned paleontologist Jack Horner visited one of Epstein’s properties in 2012. He’s listed in at least four separate emails.

One shows that Horner led Epstein, his now-jailed accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on a “dinosaur bone hunting” expedition on the pedophile’s ranch.

“Dinosaur and fossil hunting with jack horner on the ranch, found 90 million year old clams and fossils,” Epstein wrote in an August 2012 email to Maxwell viewed by People. “Right up your alley.”

A day later, she responded, “Love that - didn’t we go fossil hunting with him and Bobby Kennedy in N Dakota?” asked Maxwell. Epstein replied, “Yes.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. went “dinosaur bone hunting” with Epstein, Maxwell, and Horner, the emails show. Samuel Corum/Samuel Corum/Getty Images

In another one, Horner thanked Epstein and “the girls” for his visit.

“Although we didn’t find any dinosaur fossils, we did discover that he has ocean front property, a nice beach with loads of shellfish, potential for marine reptiles, and a really cool old railway,” Horner wrote. “Jeffrey and the girls were very gracious hosts as were Brice and [redacted]. And of course, the food was incredible!”

Horner also mentioned that Epstein had indicated that he would support a conference for a project he was working on. The emails also show the paleontologist trying to set up a subsequent visit to a “dinosaur site” in Arizona for the disgraced financier, who had been found guilty of sex crimes years earlier.