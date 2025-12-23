Epstein Files Reveal Bombshell FBI Tip About Trump

An allegation of rape against President Donald Trump was part of an explosive new tranche of documents released by his own Justice Department into the crimes of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The unverified claim was made in what appears to be an FBI case file dated October 27, 2020—mere days before his election against Joe Biden.

The document released by the DOJ with sensational allegations against the president. DOJ

Trump has never been accused of wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, and expressed dismay this week that the reputations of people who “innocently” met the disgraced financier years ago could be damaged.

“I think it’s terrible,” the president told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

It is unclear from the newly released file who made the claims or the extent to which they were pursued.

But the document, which is marked as an “official record” of the FBI, references a limousine driver whose name was redacted, reporting a “very concerning” phone conversation Trump had as the chauffeur drove him to an airport in 1995.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were friends for years, but the president denies being aware of the disgraced financier's child sex crimes. Davidoff Studios Photography/Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

“[Name redacted] noted Trump continuously stated the name ‘Jeffrey’ while on the phone, and made references to “abusing some girl.” [Redacted] was unsure who he was talking to nor who he was referencing,” the filing said.

It then references an unnamed female individual who allegedly met Trump after “some girl with a funny name” took her to “a fancy hotel or building.”

“Donald J. Trump had raped her along with Jeffrey Epstein,” the statement to the FBI says. The person in question was reportedly advised to notify the police, but had allegedly said: “I can’t they will kill me.”

The unfounded claim was contained in a tranche of documents released by Trump's DOJ. DOJ

The filing was released by the department on Tuesday morning, alongside a disclaimer warning people that some of the information being released “contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.”

“To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already,” the department posted as it released a new tranche of 30,000 files.

The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein.



Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 23, 2025

The White House declined to comment when asked about the allegations in the files, but Trump has repeatedly branded the Epstein firestorm as a hoax.

On Monday, he even showed sympathy for former president Bill Clinton, who has featured prominently in several photos that have been released by the department so far.

“Everybody was friendly with this guy,” he told reporters on Monday of Epstein.

“Either friendly or not friendly, but they were, you know, he was around. He was all over Palm Beach and other places. The head of Harvard was his best friend, Larry Summers, and Bill Clinton was a friend of his. But everybody was.”

This shift in tone came despite Trump last month ordering Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate Clinton’s links to Epstein, as well as that of Summers and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman. All three have denied knowing about the sex offender’s crimes.

Trump has faced multiple allegations by women over decades, but none have been proven other than a civil claim by New York writer E. Jean Carroll.

She successfully sued the then Republican candidate for sexually abusing her in a department store in the 1990s and defaming her when she spoke out about it—claims he strongly denies.

A federal jury in 2023 found Trump liable for sexual abuse against Carroll, an advice columnist. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

The release of the Epstein files is the culmination of years of advocacy by victims and their support of wanting justice against Epstein and his networks, as well as conspiracy theories by the MAGA faithful.

Those calls reached fever pitch when Trump and his team came to office promising to release the files, only to walk back his pledge and describe the issue as a “Democratic” hoax.

But Democrats have now accused the justice department of violating the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Trump reluctantly signed into law after some Republicans broke ranks to support full disclosure.

However, the department failed to meet the requirements of the law by releasing all the files by last Friday’s deadline, and many came with page after page of wholesale redactions.

House Oversight ranking member Robert Garcia said on Tuesday that “the new documents that Congress has forced the Justice Department to release make one thing clear: We are witnessing a White House cover up.”