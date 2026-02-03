Epstein’s Lawyer Made Bonkers Excuse When Cornered on Role

Jeffrey Epstein’s attorney Alan Dershowitz made an eyebrow-raising excuse for why he couldn’t have made defamatory social media posts about his client’s victims.

The lawyer, who also represented Donald Trump and O.J. Simpson, told a fact-checker for an unnamed outlet that he did not use a computer, according to newly uncovered documents from the Epstein files dump.

The documents suggest that Dershowitz, a Harvard professor, and Epstein were both the subject of lengthy and in-depth reporting. The documents do not make clear what outlet was doing the work, but show that it was some time between 2014 and 2019, when Epstein was arrested; both men have been the subject of extensive journalism.

Dershowitz, now 87, was also directly asked if he had had sex with an unnamed Epstein victim immediately after the pedophile financier, which he emphatically denied.

Dershowitz has represented several controversial clients throughout his legal career. Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images

The social media issue goes back to the earliest days of the attorney’s involvement with the pervert.

In 2006, Dershowitz was revealed to have provided prosecutors in Florida with information that was intended to discredit several women and girls who had accused Epstein of sex crimes. He took posts made by some accusers from their MySpace accounts, in which they were seen using drugs and alcohol, and attempted to use those posts to discredit them, according to police records and court documents.

In what appears to be correspondence between Dershowitz and a fact-checker, the lawyer, claimed he doesn’t own basic technology.

“Mr. Dershowitz prepared a dossier featuring entries from Web sites like MySpace, in which Mr. Epstein’s alleged victims recounted experiences with alcohol or marijuana and wrote about sex,” the person, who appears to be a reporter, wrote.

“I NEVER PERSONALLY PREPARED OR DIRECTED THE PREPARATION OF ANY DOSSIERS. I DO NOT OWN A COMPUTER. I NEVER WENT ON ANY WEBSITES,” Dershowitz responded.

DOJ

He has more recently claimed to do all of his work via his iPhone and a printer.

Dershowitz has previously told CNN that he did not own a computer when confronted with the allegation that he used social media to discredit the victims.

“I’m an appelate [sic] lawyer who did only legal research and negotiation. I don’t own a computer and wouldn’t even know how to access (MySpace),” he said in an email to the outlet in 2019.

The correspondence between the apparent reporter and Dershowitz was part of the 3 million files the Department of Justice released Friday related to its investigation into Epstein.

The context and timing of the questioning of Dershowitz remain unknown. The question was one of dozens of questions the apparent reporter asked Dershowitz about his relationship with Epstein and several people in Epstein’s orbit.

At the end of the document, Dershowitz attempts to discredit the entire proposed article.

“PLEASE NOTE THAT THE ENTIRE THRUST OF YOUR PROPOSED ARTICLE DEPENDS ON THE UNCORROBORATED CREDABILITY [sic] OF 2 WOMEN WITH LONG AND PROVABLE RECORDS OF LYING AND COMMITTING PERJURY AGAINST FAMOUS PEOPLE. IF THEY ARE LYING - AS THE EVIDENCE PROVES THEY ARE - YOUR ENTIRE THESIS CRUMBLES IN THE DUST. YOU ARE DISSEMINATING TOTALLY FALSE INFORMATION AGAINST AN ENTIRELY INNOCENT MAN WHO NEVER EVEN MET THE WOMEN WHO ARE FALSELY ACCUSING HIM,” he wrote.

The Daily Beast reached out to Dershowitz for comment.

Dershowitz’s use of MySpace to discredit accusers came two years before then-U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Alexander Acosta, who later became President Trump’s Secretary of Labor in his first term, awarded Epstein what has become known as a “sweetheart deal.”

Epstein pleaded guilty to lesser state-level solicitation of underage prostitution charges to avoid federal sex trafficking charges.

Epstein was first arrested in Palm Beach, Florida in 2006. Handout/Florida Department of Law Enforcement via Getty Images

The plea agreement was arranged despite the massive volume of evidence collected in Florida ofEpstein’s sex crimes. Epstein served just 13 months of an 18-month sentence in the Palm Beach County Jail and was granted work-release privileges six days per week.