Epstein Mystery Deepens After Prison Guard’s Bombshell Testimony

The unanswered questions surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s death just got murkier after a prison guard who was on duty that night opened up to investigators.

Tova Noel told congressional investigators she was not the unidentified figure captured on surveillance footage approaching his cell, and has no idea who was.

Noel, a former correction officer at the Manhattan federal jail where Epstein died in August 2019, testified before the House Oversight Committee that she was not the orange-colored shape seen moving up the staircase toward his cell tier at around 10:39 p.m. the night before his body was discovered. A transcript of her May testimony was released this week.

Tova Noel said she was not the person who entered Epstein's cell on the night of his death, which was ruled a suicide. US Bureau of Prisons

“To be very honest, I don’t know what it is, who it is, because I never went back to the tier, and I was never carrying anything orange at all, and I never issued anything orange to anyone in the SHU—not just only Epstein, just anyone,” Noel told the committee, referring to the Special Housing Unit at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan.

The sighting matters because it was the last time anyone was seen approaching Epstein’s cell tier the night he died. His death was ruled a suicide—a conclusion that has fueled years of conspiracy theories.

CBS News had previously been first to report the mysterious shape’s existence and also revealed that neither the FBI nor the Justice Department’s Inspector General had ever questioned Noel about it.

The Inspector General’s report had suggested the figure was likely hers, without providing evidence. An FBI log had floated the possibility that it was an inmate, which would itself have been highly irregular.

Making matters worse, most of the facility’s cameras were not recording that night due to a hard drive failure. The only available footage of Epstein’s housing unit came from a camera in the common area, which showed only a partial view of the staircase.

Former prison guard Tova Noel during the House Oversight Committee meeting on Capitol Hill on May 18. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Noel acknowledged she failed to conduct required inmate checks that night but denied any role in Epstein’s death. She testified she didn’t even know who Epstein was when he arrived in the unit and was unaware of special conditions attached to his confinement.

When pressed about 12 cash deposits made to her bank account beginning in 2018, Noel refused to identify the source but denied any connection to Epstein. “Like, I deposited my money into my bank account,” she said. “And that’s from my personal savings plan. And no one has ever approached me about money or given me money in reference to Mr. Epstein at all, ever.”

She also denied knowing anything about an alleged $6,500 payment to her and a fellow officer to allow a man named Michael Rose access to Epstein’s cell to kill him.