UN-INVITED
Prince Andrew’s Events in Northern Ireland Canceled in Light of Epstein Scandal
Several of Prince Andrew’s scheduled public engagements in Northern Ireland have been canceled in the fallout of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, Sky News reports. The organizers of the events reportedly withdrew their invitations, with one stating concerns that his attendance might “change the narrative” of the event.
One of the events would have reportedly been at a Portrush railway station, which just underwent an over $6 million upgrade. Prince Andrew is still slated to spend several days in Nothern Ireland despite the cancelations, and to attend his namesake youth golf tournament at the Royal Portrush Golf Club. While the Royal Portrush's committee was reportedly warned that the prince’s presence at the tournament would be inappropriate in light of the scandal, Royal Portrush will not withdraw their invitation because the prince is a member and patron of the club.
Epstein, an American financier and accused sex trafficker, killed himself in his jail cell last month. One of Epstein’s accusers, Virginia Giuffre, has alleged she was ordered to have sex with Prince Andrew at the age of 17. Prince Andrew has denied the allegation and said he never witnessed any of Epstein's alleged crimes, but admitted to seeing Epstein “infrequently.”