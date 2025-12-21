Epstein Victim Blasts DOJ for ‘Grave’ Violation in File Dump

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims has blasted the Justice Department after the agency accidentally identified her in the trove of documents released over the weekend.

Attorney Aaron Parnas said the Justice Department failed to properly redact the name of the woman while continuing to delay the release of all investigative files required by law.

“Jane Doe Epstein Survivor, who reported Epstein to the FBI in 2009, sent the following letter to the Department of Justice today after it failed to redact her name in the release of the files,” Parnas posted on X Saturday.

Parnas, who had removed the victim’s details from a purported copy of the letter featured in his post, added: “I have confirmed her name is currently not redacted in multiple public files.”

X/Aaron Parnas

In her letter, the victim allegedly wrote: “I am a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein. I write to place the Department of Justice on formal notice of a grave and indefensible violation arising from the December 19, 2025 release of records under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.”

She further noted that not only had Friday’s limited document dump contained “my name and/or identifying information,” but also that “at the same time—and astonishingly—the DOJ and FBI continue to withhold my own FBI file” from her.

Critics accuse the Justice Department of buying time to bury Trump's name in the documents. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has long courted conspiracy theories popular among the MAGA base that convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes formed part of an international pedophilic cabal.

That courtship backfired spectacularly earlier in July when, contrary to rumors cherished by the far right, the Justice Department determined the disgraced financier’s 2019 death in police custody had been a suicide and that he kept no “client list” of uber-wealthy co-conspirators.

Under renewed scrutiny of his own, historically cozy relationship with Epstein, Trump in November signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act into law following a bipartisan push through Congress and the Senate.

It requires the DoJ to publish all unclassified documents pertaining to Epstein’s crimes by Dec. 19, with redactions to protect the identities of his victims.

That deadline passed on Friday. As of Sunday morning, the MAGA administration has publicly released only 3,900 investigative files, representing what’s believed to be only a tiny fraction of the total body of information related to the DoJ’s investigation and prosecution of the convicted sex trafficker.

“Over the next couple of weeks, I expect several hundred thousand more,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told Fox News in an interview Friday. “There’s a lot of eyes looking at these and we want to make sure that when we do produce the materials we are producing, that we are protecting every single victim.”

Critics have framed the delayed release as the DoJ buying time to ensure any embarrassing or potentially incriminating details of Trump’s relationship with Epstein are kept to a minimum.

“[Attorney General] Pam Bondi was more worried about protecting Trump than the victims,” PatriotTakes, a right-wing monitoring account, posted on X Sunday.