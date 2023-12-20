Virginia Giuffre, the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking victim who accused Prince Andrew of rape and received a reputed $14 million from him to settle, celebrated online Wednesday after it was revealed that more than 170 individuals linked to Epstein are due to be publicly named early next year.

In a post on X, Giuffre appeared to taunt those associates of Epstein whose identities have long been hidden in the sealed documents, writing: “There’s going to be a lot of nervous ppl over Christmas and New Years... who’s on the naughty list?”

Giuffre also thanked the judge responsible for the ruling ordering the unsealing of the documents, Judge Loretta Preska, praising her commitment to truth and justice.

The documents, which relate to a libel trial brought by Giuffre against the disgraced and jailed former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, are scheduled for release beginning Jan. 1, after the Miami Herald sued the court to get them released.

Andrew, who settled with Giuffre out of court in 2022, is likely to face renewed scrutiny if named in the documents. The judge has indicated that the 177 individuals encompass Epstein’s friends, recruiters, and victims. The documents are set to be fully unsealed unless an appeal is made.

There has also been speculation there may be documents pertaining to French modeling boss Jean-Luc Brunel, an Epstein associate who faced multiple sex charges before his 2022 suicide in a Paris prison.