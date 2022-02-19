Epstein’s Alleged Model-Agent Pimp Jean-Luc Brunel Found Hanged in Cell

Jean-Luc Brunel, a French modeling agent accused of procuring underage women for Jeffrey Epstein, was found hanged in his Paris jail cell—in a shocking replay of how Epstein himself died, French newspapers reported.

The 76-year-old was found during a night-time check by guards at La Santé early Saturday, officials told Le Monde.

His attorneys told the paper that the apparent suicide “was not driven by guilt, but by a deep sense of injustice.”

French prosecutors began investigating Brunel, who founded Karin Models and MC2 Model Management, in August 2019. He was arrested in December 2020 while attempting to board a flight to Dakar in Senegal.

He was a close associate of Epstein, who killed himself by hanging in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

His name appeared more than 15 times on flight logs for Epstein’s private jet, and photos used as evidence in the case against Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell showed him palling around with her and Epstein.

He also visited Epstein dozens of times during the financier’s first jail stint—in Florida, for procuring an underage girl for prostitution.

Logs from Epstein’s Palm Beach home included messages from Brunel that appeared to refer to young girls. In one note, Brunel reported that he “just did a good one—18 years” who told him “I love Jeffrey.” In another, Brunel stressed that “he has a teacher for you to teach how to speak Russian ... She is 2x8 years old not blonde. Lessons are free and you can have 1st today if you call.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741