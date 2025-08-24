Cheat Sheet
1

Epstein Victim to Publish Memoir From Beyond the Grave

VIRGINIA TELLS ALL
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 08.24.25 4:06PM EDT 
Virginia Roberts Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she says she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew, among others. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Virginia Roberts Giuffre, with a photo of herself as a teen, when she said she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein. Miami Herald/TNS/Getty Images

Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew’s sex abuse accuser and one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most outspoken survivors, is releasing a tell-all biography after her death. Giuffre’s book, Nobody’s Girl, is set to hit bookshelves six months after she died by suicide in April in Australia, The U.S. Sun reported. The 41-year-old mother of three finished the book more than a year ago, but sources say publishing was held back because of her health issues, The Sun reported. The book will be published Oct. 21 by Penguin Random House, the same house behind Prince Harry’s memoir Spare. A spokesperson for Knopf, a division of Random House, told The Sun they were publishing the book—despite Virginia previously reaching a seven-figure contract with Penguin Press. Ted Doughty of the publishing house declined to detail which Epstein associates appear in Nobody’s Girl but stressed that Giuffre makes no allegations of abuse against Donald Trump.

Read it at The U.S. Sun

2
Billy Joel’s Daughter Gives Update on Star’s Brain Disorder Battle
'INCREDIBLY RESILIENT'
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.24.25 3:52PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 29: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Singer Billy Joel (R) attends his daughter Alex Ray Joel on her sold out performance at Cafe Carlyle on October 29, 2015 in New York City.
Myrna M. Suarez/Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images

Billy Joel’s daughter has revealed the major lifestyle changes her father has made since battling a brain disorder. In May, the Uptown Girl singer announced via social media that he would be cancelling all scheduled concerts after being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH). Alexa Ray Joel, who is also a musician, told Fox News Digital that her 76-year-old father has been “incredibly resilient” amidst the diagnosis and has adapted to a new lifestyle of physical therapy multiple times a week and dietary changes. “We had dinner the other night. I said, ‘Dad, what are you doing? You’re not getting the steak? You’re getting chicken instead?’ Like, this is a whole new you here.” Alexa, 39, also revealed that her father has not experienced any cognitive decline, retaining his memory of every album, song, and the release date. “So, as far as I’m concerned, he’s sharp as a tack,” Alexa said. Amidst the health battle, Alexa said she is “really proud” of her father. “He’s...probably his most healthy actually right now in terms of how well he’s taking care of himself and prioritizing his health.” NPH, commonly diagnosed in adults over 65, is caused by fluid building up in the brain and can cause problems like cognitive difficulties and trouble walking.

Read it at New York Post

3
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Exorcises Competition at the Box Office
WE'RE GOING UP, UP, UP
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.24.25 3:06PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 16: (L-R) Dan Lin, Chairman of Film, Netflix, Maggie Kang, Ji-young Yoo, Arden Cho, May Hong, Chris Appelhans, Michelle Wong, Hannah Minghella, Head of Feature Animation, Netflix and Kristine Belson, President, Sony Pictures Animation, attend the KPop Demon Hunters Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 16, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Charley Gallay/Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Netflix’s hit musical KPop Demon Hunters dominated the box offices in its first and only weekend in theaters, generating nearly $20 million and beating out the horror mystery Weapons for first place. While Netflix isn’t reporting grosses, rival studios project that ticket sales for the Netflix film placed it ahead of Weapons, which made $15.6 million in its third weekend. The sing-along fantasy film sold out in roughly 1,150 of the 1,700 screens it played in, sources told Variety. The movie follows the plot of a K-pop girl group trio that live secret lives as demon hunters who protect the world with their songs. The Netflix original was released on the streaming service on June 20, but by the next month, Netflix announced that the flick became its “most-watched original animated film of all time.” After its worldwide success, the streaming platform announced it would release the sing-along version to theaters for just one weekend on Aug. 23 and 24. The songs from the fictional K-pop groups also propelled the movie’s success—the Kpop Demon Hunters soundtrack scored more than 3 billion global streams to date, outperforming real k-pop groups like BTS and Blackpink.

Read it at Variety

4
Roger Federer Becomes Seventh Athlete to Reach Billionaire Status
BILLIONAIRE CLUB
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.24.25 10:43AM EDT 
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 07: Former tennis player, Roger Federer, looks on in the Royal Box prior to the Gentlemen's Singles fourth round match between Alex De Minaur of Australia and Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2025 in London, England.
Julian Finney/Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tennis star Roger Federer has become the seventh billionaire athlete, according to Forbes. The report, which was released Friday, estimates that the former tennis player has a net value of $1.1 billion, largely due to his minority stake in a Swiss shoe and apparel company called On. Federer, 44, who retired in 2022, was the highest-paid tennis player for 16 years straight during his career thanks to lucrative business deals off the court, despite making less in prize money compared to his rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Forbes estimates that the Swiss athlete collected roughly $1 billion before taxes and agents’ fees from appearances, endorsements, and other business endeavors. Most notably, his investment in shoe brand On helped fuel his wealth; after taking a minority stake estimated at around 3 percent, Federer helped the brand develop an on-court tennis shoe and a lifestyle clothing line. The tennis legend’s equity in the company is now worth more than $375 million. Federer is the second tennis player to reach this status; Ion Èširiac, a tennis player-turned-business tycoon, is worth $2.3 billion. Other athletes who have reached billionaire status include Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Floyd Mayweather, and Tiger Woods.

Read it at New York Post

5
‘The Sopranos’ Star Dies at 96
💔💔💔
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Updated 08.24.25 12:53AM EDT 
Published 08.23.25 11:41PM EDT 
Jerry Adler
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Jerry Adler, best known for his role as Hesh Rabkin on The Sopranos, has died at the age of 96. Adler, whose cousin was the renowned acting teacher Stella Adler, didn’t start acting until he was in his 60s, spending much of his working life behind the scenes on Broadway, including working as stage manager for the original production of My Fair Lady. After taking up acting, in addition to The Sopranos, Adler also starred in Mad About You, Rescue Me, Transparent, and The Good Wife. In a 2017 interview, he said of making the transition to acting, “You know what’s interesting? You spend your whole career backstage. Nobody knows who you are or even knows your name. They don’t know anything about you. And then you do a television show and suddenly you’re a celebrity and everyone knows your face. It’s so weird.” According to an online memorial page created by his family, he passed away on Friday in New York. Adler is survived by his wife, Joan Laxman.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

6
‘Emily In Paris’ Star’s Father-in-Law Isn’t a Fan of Her Show
JE N’AIME PAS
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 08.23.25 11:29PM EDT 
Lily Collins
Giulia Parmigiani/Netflix

A Clockwork Orange star Malcolm McDowell, 82, revealed in an exclusive interview with People that he isn’t a fan of daughter-in-law Lily Collins’ Netflix show, Emily in Paris. “To be honest with you, it’s not my kind of thing, and Lily knows that,” he told the magazine, adding, “but I’m the biggest fan of my daughter-in-law. I think she’s absolutely one of the great actresses.” He also praised Collins’ screen presence, saying, “As far as I’m concerned, when she’s on the screen, there’s nobody else on it, because she’s not only a good actress, but she has a beautiful quality. I suppose, it’s a sort of charisma.” Collins, the 36-year-old daughter of musician Phil Collins, married filmmaker Charlie McDowell—McDowell’s son with actress Mary Steenburgen—in 2021. The couple welcomed a daughter, Tove Jane, via surrogate earlier this year. Collins has been starring as the titular character in Emily in Paris since 2020. Despite attracting some criticism, particularly from French viewers, the series has been a success for Netflix. The fifth season of Emily in Paris will premiere in December.

Read it at People

7
Harrison Ford and Jay Leno’s Surprising Toilet Collaboration
POTTY HUMOR
Catherine Bouris 

Night News Reporter

Published 08.23.25 9:32PM EDT 
Jay Leno and Harrison Ford
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Harrison Ford revealed in an interview with NPR’s Rachel Martin that former Tonight Show host and comedian Jay Leno is 3D-printing a toilet seat for him. ”He’s got these 3D printers, and I had this toilet seat from a toilet that’s not in production anymore, and the toilet seat has discolored in a way that is really unattractive,” Ford explained. ”I can’t find the toilet seat anywhere. I tried for years. And I’m sitting around one day last week saying, ‘Can I 3D print this? Aah... Jay Leno!’" The Indiana Jones star added that he first learned about 3D printing from Leno showing him around his garage that was “full of machinery” some 15 years ago. ”He embraced the project in a way that I never could have imagined,” Ford said. He confirmed that the toilet seat, which will be installed in his office bathroom, will be fully functional. Though retired late-night host now has a YouTube series called Jay Leno’s Garage which, unfortunately, focuses on cars—not the 3D printers—Leno has stored in his garage.

Read it at NPR

8
‘The Hunting Wives’ Wig Mystery Has Been Solved
WIGGING OUT
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 08.23.25 10:09PM EDT 
Malin Akerman and Dermot Mulroney in 'The Hunting Wives'. (Credit: Netflix/Lionsgate).
Malin Akerman and Dermot Mulroney in 'The Hunting Wives'. (Credit: Netflix/Lionsgate). Credit: Netflix/Lionsgate

Viewers of Netflix’s hit new series The Hunting Wives were glued to their screens for all the wrong reasons: star Malin Akerman’s shape-shifting, ill-fitting, and seemingly poor-quality wig. Addressing the focus-pulling hairpiece, Akerman explained the reason for her character’s various wigs while appearing on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. In short: the crew didn’t think the style of wig she was fitted for matched her wealthy socialite character, Margo Banks. In a last-minute panic, they settled on a more suitable but incorrectly-sized one. Akerman persevered with the temporary do until a proper replacement arrived. “When it came, it was a different color,” she said, explaining that a hairstyling scene had to be written into the show to cover for the wig swap: “You see me getting glammed up, and I’ve got like tinfoil in my hair on the wig because the new wig was lighter.” Due to a thyroid issue, Akerman wasn’t able to simply dye her own hair at the time, though she says that’s the likely road she’ll take if the show is greenlit for a second season. Given the success of the debut season, a renewal seems likely—minus the added wig drama.

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

9
‘Emily in Paris’ Assistant Director Dies After Collapsing on Set
REST IN PEACE
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.23.25 12:46PM EDT 
Diego Borella.
Instagram (Diego Borella)

Italian director Diego Borella has died while working on the set of Emily in Paris for the show’s new season. An assistant director on the Netflix show, Borella was filming in Venice Thursday night when he collapsed from a suspected heart attack. According to local outlets, Borella was rushed from the site of the shoot at the Hotel Danieli to the hospital, but paramedics were unable to save him. The 47-year-old was born in Venice and trained in New York, London, and Rome. Prior to his Emily in Paris stint, he worked as a production secretary for the Italian series DOCNelle tue mani (“Doc: In Your Hands”), which spawned an American spinoff series on Fox. The show was based on the true story of an Italian ER doctor who forgot the last 12 years of his life due to a car accident. In addition to his TV work, Borella wrote poetry and fairy tales for children. Paramount Studios confirmed Borella’s death and said production for Emily in Paris resumed on Friday. The fifth season will take place in Italy after four seasons of Lily Collins’ eponymous title character traipsing her way through love and life in Paris.

Read it at Deadline

10
European Postal Services Halt U.S. Shipments Over Trump’s Tariffs
RETURN TO SENDER
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 08.23.25 2:04PM EDT 
Published 08.23.25 2:03PM EDT 
Donald Trump reacts after signing an executive order to create a White House Olympics task force to handle security and other issues related to the LA 2028 summer Olympics in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 5, 2025.
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Postal services across Europe are pausing the shipment of “most merchandise” to the U.S. “amid a lack of clarity over new import duties” put in place by President Donald Trump, reports CBS News. Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and Italy announced they were halting shipments of goods stateside on Saturday. Barring a quick clarification from the White House, the postal services of France and Austria will pause U.S.-bound packages on Monday, followed by the United Kingdom on Tuesday. Trump signed a decree in July that makes nearly all foreign goods subject to an import duty, even those valued at less than $800, which were previously permitted to enter duty-free because of the de minimis exemption. That exemption is ending Aug. 23, forcing postal services to halt shipments they cannot guarantee will reach the U.S. ahead of the new tariffs’ start date. The Trump administration also reached an agreement with the European Union last month to set a 15 percent tax on the majority of products imported from its 27 member states. However, the postal services said it is unclear which goods are not covered by the new rules, which were hastily rolled out this summer, and said that it is safer for them to halt shipments outright.

Read it at CBS News

