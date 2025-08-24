Epstein Victim to Publish Memoir From Beyond the Grave
Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew’s sex abuse accuser and one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most outspoken survivors, is releasing a tell-all biography after her death. Giuffre’s book, Nobody’s Girl, is set to hit bookshelves six months after she died by suicide in April in Australia, The U.S. Sun reported. The 41-year-old mother of three finished the book more than a year ago, but sources say publishing was held back because of her health issues, The Sun reported. The book will be published Oct. 21 by Penguin Random House, the same house behind Prince Harry’s memoir Spare. A spokesperson for Knopf, a division of Random House, told The Sun they were publishing the book—despite Virginia previously reaching a seven-figure contract with Penguin Press. Ted Doughty of the publishing house declined to detail which Epstein associates appear in Nobody’s Girl but stressed that Giuffre makes no allegations of abuse against Donald Trump.