The families of multiple Jeffrey Epstein accusers expressed their dismay that Epstein’s co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell was moved to a cushy prison in Texas.

“This is the justice system failing victims right before our eyes,” wrote Epstein accusers Maria and Annie Farmer and four family members of Virginia Giuffre in a statement released by CNN.

The family members wrote that the move came “without any notification” to Epstein and Maxwell’s victims and that it “smacks of a cover up.”

“It is with horror and outrage that we object to the preferential treatment convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has received. Ghislaine Maxwell is a sexual predator who physically assaulted minor children on multiple occasions, and she should never be shown any leniency,” they said in a statement. “The American public should be enraged by the preferential treatment being given to a pedophile and a criminally charged child sex offender.”

The Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas. GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS

Friday’s surprising move by the Federal Bureau of Prisons to move Maxwell from the low-security Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee to the minimum-security Federal Prison Camp in Texas comes a week after Maxwell met privately with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Blanche has not revealed the subject matter of their discussions—which lasted for more than a dozen hours—but the Justice Department has been widely criticized for potentially seeking out information to distance President Donald Trump from the Epstein scandal.

Let me be clear: Trump sending his personal lawyer, Todd Blanche, to meet with Ghislaine Maxwell stinks of high corruption and conflict of interest. pic.twitter.com/JsuufR1Hl1 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 24, 2025

In their statement, the Farmers and Giuffre’s family emphasized Maxwell’s history of lying to investigators.

“The Trump administration should not credit a word Maxwell says, as the government itself sought charges against Maxwell for being a serial liar.”

At her new facility in Texas, Maxwell will have the ability to move about more freely than she could in her original place of incarceration. There is minimal fencing at her new prison camp.

Fellow inmates at the facility in Bryan, Texas, include former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City actress Jen Shah and corporate grifter Elizabeth Holmes.

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes arrives to begin serving her prison sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas in May 2023. GO NAKAMURA/REUTERS

Maria and Annie Farmer were the first known accusers to bring Epstein’s exploitation of young women to the authorities. Maria Farmer reported Epstein to the NYPD and the FBI in 1996, but no criminal action was taken.

Maria Farmer is now suing the federal government for failing to protect victims. Her sister, who testified at Maxwell’s trial, has said that her only sense of justice comes from Maxwell’s 2021 conviction on sex trafficking charges.

In addition to her account of abuse by Epstein and Maxwell, Maria Farmer told The New York Times about an unsettling encounter she had with Trump in 1995 that took place within Epstein’s Manhattan office.

Donald Trump (L) with his future wife Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell (R). Maxwell allegedly approached Virginia Giuffre at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

She said that Trump hovered over her and stared at her bare legs, an experience that was frightening enough for her to mention Trump to the FBI when she approached the agency in 1996.

Giuffre, who died by suicide earlier this year, said that Maxwell preyed upon her beginning when she was 16. At that time, Giuffre worked at Trump’s Florida golf club, Mar-a-Lago, which Epstein frequented.

Her family said earlier this week that they were shocked to hear Trump say that Epstein “stole” her from Mar-a-Lago.

“It makes us ask if he [Trump] was aware of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal actions,” the family members wrote.