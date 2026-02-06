Epstein Victim’s Family Wants to Know Why Trump Is Triggered

The family of a prominent Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking victim is asking why President Donald Trump becomes so “triggered” whenever female reporters ask him about the late pedophile.

On Tuesday, Trump chastized CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, calling her “the worst reporter” and complaining that she never smiled after she asked him if there was anything he wanted to say to the sex offender’s victims.

Sky Roberts, the brother of Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who took her own life last year at 41, discussed Trump’s outburst in an appearance on CNN with his wife, Amanda.

Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, died in 2025. Miami Herald/TNS

“Since last November, which is not really that much time, there have been three times that women reporters have confronted or asked President Trump some pretty basic questions about the Epstein files,” host Jake Tapper said. “And all three times, he lashed out.

“Once, he said ‘Quiet, piggy’ to a female reporter. And then just earlier this week, he attacked our own Kaitlan Collins again, doing her job, asking questions, and at the same time, President Trump said, it’s time for the country to move on.”

In November, while aboard Air Force One, Trump, 79, shut down Bloomberg’s White House correspondent Catherine Lucey when she asked about the files, interrupting her question with ​​“Quiet! Quiet, piggy.”

Trump knew Epstein, but is not accused of any wrongdoing. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

“I’m just curious as to why he’s so triggered every time, and specifically when we’re talking about survivors,” Giuffre’s sister-in-law said.

She added that Collins had merely been “asking him to address the victims, right? Who were girls, they were children. OK, we see them as women now, but they were children…

“And he’s so triggered by that,” she continued. “I find that so astonishing… that he gets so triggered by that. And no one should or can move on from child abuse, OK? We should never move on from child abuse. And the culture is shifting, right?

“We are finally in this space of saying this, whatever has been happening, this power, this, this position, it’s time for it to change. It’s not working. We are not protecting our children, and that should be our priority. And so I just find it astonishing that he’s just so triggered by survivors.”

Collins received the ire of the president when she asked him a question about the victims of Jeffrey Epstein. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

On Wednesday, on The Source, Collins replayed a clip of the barrage of insults Trump had fired at her a day before in the Oval Office.

She did not go into detail on her feelings about the exchange, but did say that it had “shed some light” on his stance on the Epstein files, in which Trump is repeatedly named. Trump was a close friend of Epstein for around 15 years, but has denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of the late pedophile’s sex trafficking or abuse.

Millions of files from the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein have now been released. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“He views things through the lens of how it affects him,” Collins said. “It’s a reality distortion field of his own making, and it’s just not true.”

Last week, the government released three million more heavily, and hurriedly, redacted files which included uncovered images of naked young women, as well as sensitive information.