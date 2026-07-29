Epstein Victims Reveal Trump Goon’s Vile Insult

Jeffrey Epstein’s victims have revealed that President Donald Trump’s top DOJ goon appeared less than interested in helping them receive justice.

Dani Bensky, an outspoken survivor of the infamous sex offender’s abuse, alleges that acting Attorney General Todd Blanche disrespected them during a meeting this month.

“He actually said the words ‘get to the point’ to us,” Bensky told reporters Wednesday. “We’re survivors who have been waiting to meet with him for nine months, eight months. We’ve been asking for meetings, and he very much said, ‘Can you get to the point already? Like, what are you getting at?’”

She continued, “There was no integrity, there was no understanding that he’s dealing with the largest sex trafficking ring that we’ve seen in the U.S., ever. Instead, it was like, ‘You have an Epstein problem.’”

Bensky has been vocal about her criticisms of Todd Blanche, whom she says spent more time with Ghislaine Maxwell than any of Epstein's victims. AL DRAGO/REUTERS

Reached for comment, a DOJ official told the Daily Beast “it is unequivocally false to claim Acting AG Blanche said that.”

The Beast also approached the White House for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

A vote to advance Blanche's nomination as attorney general is scheduled for Thursday. Eric Lee/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he would only vote to confirm Blanche as attorney general if he agreed to meet with Epstein’s victims.

“When Senator Tillis asked Todd Blanche to meet with survivors, I don’t think that he had the meeting in mind that we got,” Bensky said. “The meeting was very condescending; it was a lot of talking in circles, it was a lot of arguing semantics, and not a lot of actually getting to the core points.”

Tillis said that Blanche meeting with Epstein survivors was a dealbreaker for his vote. Bill Clark/Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Bensky said survivors sought answers to why Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, was moved to a low-security prison and why investigative leads have not been followed up on, but they received no assurances from Blanche.

“Basically, we walked away with absolutely no answers, and it felt like a very no-win situation,” she added.

On Wednesday, both Tillis and Texas Sen. John Cornyn, who also sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, threatened to block Blanche’s nomination as attorney general. The committee is set to vote on whether to advance his nomination on Thursday.

Cornyn wants Blanche to promise on paper that the anti-weaponization fund is dead. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Their reasoning stems from Blanche allegedly refusing to promise to kill aspects of a deal he made to settle Trump’s lawsuit with the IRS, which included a $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization fund” for those who claim they were victimized by the Biden administration’s DOJ.