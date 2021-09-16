Epstein’s Alleged Pimp Hit With New Rape Indictment in France: Report
PILING UP
An associate of Jeffrey Epstein accused of procuring underage women for the late convicted sex offender has been hit with a new indictment in France, where he has already been charged with rape and sexual assault of minors. The latest charge alleges that former modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel drugged and abused an underage model in the late 1990s, according to Le Parisien. Lawyers for Brunel disputed the allegation in a statement to the newspaper, calling it a result of the “media-judicial lynching” against Brunel after Epstein’s 2019 death by suicide. Brunel was nabbed by French authorities in December 2020 and charged with rape, sexual assault against minors, sexual harassment, criminal conspiracy, and trafficking in human beings.