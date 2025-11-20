Epstein’s Brother Calls BS on Trump’s Story About His Last Conversation With Pedophile

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother says President Donald Trump’s story about cutting ties with the disgraced financier decades ago doesn’t add up—and that he had the receipts.

Calling into CNN on Wednesday, Mark Epstein told host Erin Burnett that Trump phoned his brother after winning the 2016 election, a far cry from the president’s 2019 claim that he hadn’t spoken to Epstein in “15 years.”

Mark Epstein said Jeffrey told him about the call during one of their regular post-election conversations—and that Trump sounded stunned that he’d actually pulled off a victory. “Trump was sort of surprised himself that he won,” he said. According to Epstein, the president’s tone was basically: “Can you believe this?”

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein at a Mar-a-Lago party in 1992. screen grab

Before letting that allegation hang, Burnett rolled tape of Trump’s comments from July 12, 2019—just days after Epstein’s arrest on federal charges.

In the clip, the president said: “I haven’t spoken to him in probably 15 years or more. I wasn’t a big fan of Jeffrey Epstein, that I can tell you.” Trump went further, saying: “I haven’t spoken to him in many, many years.”

Burnett then asked the obvious. “That was in 2019. But you say your brother talked to you about a conversation he had very close to this time, in 2016 with Trump?” she said.

“Yeah,” Mark Epstein said. He explained that after the election, “I usually speak to Jeffrey regularly, and in one of the calls he spoke, Jeffrey told me that Trump, it was after the election that Trump called him and it was sort of like, ‘Can you believe this?’ Because nobody believed Trump was going to win.”

“So Trump called your brother?” Burnett pressed.

“Yes. That’s what Jeffrey told me, yes,” Epstein replied.

Mark Epstein called into Erin Burnett Out Front on Wednesday. Owen Hoffmann/Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Mark Epstein also repeated his brother’s longtime claim that he had distanced himself from Trump because he viewed him as a “crook”—a comment he said was “on tape.”

The president has denied knowing anything about Epstein’s crimes and has repeatedly insisted he stopped speaking to him long before the financier’s downfall. Mark Epstein’s account—if accurate—would place their last direct contact years later than Trump has acknowledged.

CNN did not say whether it had heard the alleged recording referenced by Mark Epstein, and he offered no further details about it during the interview.