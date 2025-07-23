Epstein’s Brother Dishes on Joke He Says Trump Told Him on Plane
FLIGHT CLUB
Jeffrey Epstein’s brother Mark has claimed Donald Trump once shared a risqué joke about his sex life while the three men were flying together. Mark Epstein told CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront on Tuesday that himself, his late brother and Trump were on a plane in 1999 when the crude joke surfaced. “Jeffrey used to sometimes tell me things that Donald said that were funny,” Mark said. “I was talking to Jeffrey, and he told me that he asked Donald, ‘How come you sleep with so many married women?’ And Donald‘s answer was, ‘Because it‘s so wrong.’” Mark recalled on a flight with his brother and Trump “a week or two” after that conversation, Epstein deliberately repeated the joke in front of the future president. “I know he did that for my benefit so that I could hear Donald say it,” Mark said. He said the joke demonstrated how close Trump and his brother were, a relationship the president has been actively trying to downplay, calling the late financier a “creep” as links between the pair continue to surface. Epstein said, “That‘s not the kind of question you ask a casual acquaintance. That‘s a question you ask a good friend that you can get away with asking those kind of questions.”