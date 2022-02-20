Epstein's Pal Attempted Suicide Multiple Times While Awaiting Trial
SUSPICIOUS DEATH
Before he was found dead in a French jail cell on Saturday, Jean Luc-Brunel, a former model agent and a friend of the notorious Jeffrey Epstein, allegedly attempted to kill himself multiple times while awaiting trial for charges related to sexually assaulting minors. Brunel allegedly helped acquire more than a thousand young girls for Epstein and his convicted partner Ghislaine Maxwell, using his modeling agency as a front for sex trafficking. An anonymous source confirmed to the Telegraph that since Brunel’s arrest in 2020, he has attempted suicide multiple times. He was found dead in his cell around 1:30 am on Saturday morning – a prison official confirmed that he was alone at the time of his death and had hung himself. Though he wasn’t on suicide watch, Brunel had been jailed in an area meant to separate publicly known criminals who might incur violence from other inmates.