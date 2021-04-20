CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
New Owner Demolishes Palm Beach Mansion Where Epstein Allegedly Abused Girls
HOUSE OF HORRORS
Read it at CBS Miami
The Palm Beach mansion that formerly belonged to billionaire financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has been demolished by its new owner. Real-estate developer Todd Michael Glaser says he bought the waterfront property, where numerous incidents of sexual abuse allegedly occurred, for $18.5 million. Glaser told reporters that he thought it would be satisfying to knock down the home to build a new one and that he’s now personally overseeing the demolition crews. Epstein killed himself in 2019 at a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial. His alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, is currently incarcerated after pleading not guilty to sex trafficking charges.