Epstein’s Powerful Pals Exposed in New Creepy Photo Dump

Photos of billionaire Bill Gates with an unidentified woman, as well as pictures of Steve Bannon and Noam Chomsky in the company of Jeffrey Epstein, form part of a new trove of documents handed over by the sex trafficker’s estate.

House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform

As the Trump administration approaches a deadline to disclose the Epstein files by the end of the week, House Democrats released the images on Thursday to once again spotlight the issue.

The photos also contained a creepy image of a foot with a quote from Lolita—a novel about a pedophile—and text messages in which someone is discussing sending girls.

“I don’t know try to send someone else. I have a friend scout she sent me some girls today. But she asks 1000$ per girl. I will send u girls now. Maybe someone will be good for J?” the messages say.

