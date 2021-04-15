CHEAT SHEET
Drone Buzzes Over U.S. Forces in Iraq, Drops Explosives
A remote-controlled drone dropped explosives near U.S. forces in Iraq late Wednesday in an unprecedented method of attack. According to Reuters, TNT was released from the drone at Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq, where U.S.-led international coalition forces are deployed. The Kurdistan Regional Government said in a statement that the U.S. forces appeared to have been specifically targeted in the incident, which marked the first known attack carried out by a drone against U.S. forces in Erbil. There are no reported injuries. Reuters reported that an unnamed group linked with Iran praised the attack, but hasn’t explicitly claimed it.