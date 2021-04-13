CHEAT SHEET
Texas Grid Operator Asks Residents to Conserve Energy Amid Potential Emergency
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the power grid operating system infamously known for its poor response to the winter storms in February, asked Texans on Tuesday afternoon to reduce their electricity use into the evening, ABC 11 reports. “Due to a combination of high gen outages typical in April & higher-than-forecasted demand caused by a stalled cold front over TX, ERCOT may enter emergency conditions,” the grid operator tweeted. “We do not expect customer outages. Declaring an emergency would allow us to access additional resources.” ERCOT said that more power generators are offline right now than usual because of repairs from the February storm, according to Texas Tribune reporter Erin Douglas.