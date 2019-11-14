‘UNPERSUASIVE’
Erdogan Interrupted Trump Meeting to Play an Anti-Kurd Video on His iPad, Axios Reports
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan interrupted his Oval Office meeting with President Trump and a group of GOP senators on Wednesday to pull out his iPad and make the group watch an anti-Kurd propaganda video, Axios reports. The meeting was hosted by Trump and reportedly attended by five Republican senators who have been critical of Turkey’s invasion of Syria. Axios reports Erdogan tried to bring around the senators by forcing them to watch the propaganda film, which depicted Kurds as terrorists. The video “was unpersuasive,” according to a source Axios reports was in the meeting, who added that Sen. Lindsey Graham asked Erdogan: “Do you want me to go get the Kurds to make [a video] about what you’ve done?” Erdogan reportedly also became angry when Graham using the word “invasion” to describe Turkey’s recent military operations in Syria.