Erdogan Threw Trump’s Bizarre ‘Tough Guy’ Letter in the Trash, Says Report
President Recip Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey threw the bizarre and threatening letter that President Donald Trump sent to him into the trash, the BBC reports. The widely ridiculed letter from Trump, revealed on Wednesday, urged Turkey not to invade northern Syria and told Erdogan: “Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool!” He added in the letter sent last week: “Let’s work out a good deal! You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy—and I will.” The letter reportedly received a furious response from Erdogan. Turkish government sources told BBC News: “President Erdogan received the letter, thoroughly rejected it and put it in the bin.” On the day the letter was received, Turkey launched a cross-border offensive against Kurdish-led forces in Syria.