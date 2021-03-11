The Sleek, Flexible Noho Move Chair Is an Ergonomic Seat Hidden in Plain Sight

It should come as no surprise that it’s taken me this long to get an ergonomic chair for working from home. It took me eight months into the pandemic, but I finally got myself a cushion to make the kitchen chair I had been working from a little more comfortable. So, it’s only fitting that it’s taken me an entire year to get a new chair. And it’s not just any chair — it’s a stylish, flexible chair called the Noho Move Chair.

This chair isn’t the silhouette or material you might picture when hearing that it’s ergonomic, which is a good thing since this would be sitting smack dab in the middle of my living room. Instead of a traditional office chair-style, this chair actually looks a lot like the kitchen chair I swapped it out for. It has a sloped back and angled, modern legs (not wheels) to support it. The main part of the chair is made from recycled plastic from fishing nets, with an interlocking, almost mesh-like texture. If you don’t like this, you can even get a topper for a more streamlined look. These interlocking pieces give the Noho Move a bouncy feel, bending under my legs when I shift forward and flexing as I lean back. The chair easily supports my body’s natural position while remaining dynamic under me while I work and, well, move. It also easily fits the cushions I use in my every day and unlike my previous chair, I can actually make it an entire day without body fatigue.

Honestly, I’m kind of okay with style above substance, sometimes. But with the Noho Chair, I get both. And best of all, instead of having to switch from my desk to my couch to my bed and back again, the Noho chair has made my makeshift workstation into a place that feels like I can get things done without aches and pains —at least ones caused by sitting in a crappy chair.

