This ErgoTune Chair Is Literally in Tune With Your Body

Sitting at a desk all day may make you more productive, but it’s not doing any favors to your neck, shoulder, back, and circulation, which suffer when you sit in the same place for a long period of time. Fortunately, ErgoTune makes a line of office chairs that can make sitting while you work a pain-free—and, dare we say, actually an enjoyable experience.

The company makes two models: the ErgoTune Classic and the ErgoTune Supreme.

The base of the ErgoTune Classic is made of nylon polyamide, and the armrest’s height, width, and angle can be adjusted. The seat’s height and depth can also be adjusted, but this model does not have a headrest. The ErgoTune Supreme’s base is made of aluminum and has a TruTune headrest with an adjustable height, depth, and angle. It also has a GyroBrace 5D armrest, which rotates and is height-adjustable.

ErgoTune Classic Shop At ErgoTune $ 400

Both chairs have a DuraWeave Hybrid Mesh, which is designed to be comfortable and durable, and the mesh doesn’t trap heat like leather and other types of fabrics. Both chairs also have an ATLAS (auto-tuning lumbar area support) feature that auto-adjusts depending on your movements to keep your back pain-free. You can also adjust the backrest recline tension up to 136 degrees.

Ergotune Supreme Buy At ErgoTune $ 600

Whether you opt for the Classic or Supreme, you really can’t go wrong with either of these strain and pain-reducing office chairs. Ergotune firmly believes that working (and sitting, for that matter) shouldn’t be painful. If you don’t see a reduction in pain or discomfort, the brand will refund you—no questions asked. Thank us later!

