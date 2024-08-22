Eric Adams Accidentally Brags About His ‘Ability to Sexualize’
BRINGING SEXY BACK
New York City Mayor Eric Adams had an awkward verbal slip-up at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday when he appeared to brag about his “ability to sexualize,” according to a report. Adams was answering a journalist’s question about the federal corruption inquiry into his 2021 campaign when he made the gaffe, according to The New York Post. “One of the gifts that I have that really made me good at being a mayor is my ability to sexualize and stay focused,” Adams said, according to the Post. The tabloid claimed that a review of audio left it “unclear” as to whether Adams was trying to say “actualize” or “centralize,” but that he definitely did say “sexualize.” Federal prosecutors served grand jury subpoenas in July to Adams, his election committee, and City Hall, according to The New York Times. Adams has denied all wrongdoing.