Eric Adams Apologizes for 2019 Quip About Kicking ‘Those Crackers’ Ass’
BRAGGART
Eric Adams issued an apology Friday for a boast he made years ago about his time as a New York City cop. A video shows Adams speaking to a 2019 Harlem Business Association meeting, saying, “Every day in the police department, I kicked those crackers’ ass.” Adams said in a press conference Friday that the question he was answering had used the word and he echoed it in response. “But clearly, it’s a comment that should not be used and I apologize not only to those who heard it but to New Yorkers because they should expect more from me and that was inappropriate,” he said. The head of the Police Benevolent Association, the NYPD’s union, said, “Whenever a controversial video of a police officer surfaces online, we ask for fairness instead of a rush to outrage.”