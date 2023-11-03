Eric Adams Breaks Silence on Associate’s FBI Raid to Say He’s a Rule Follower
‘EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE’
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he feels “extremely comfortable” with how he goes about following rules after federal agents raided the home of his chief fundraiser on Thursday. Adams, who is not accused of wrongdoing, scrambled to get back to the city after the early-morning raid on Brianna Suggs’ Brooklyn home, canceling several meetings he’d scheduled in Washington, D.C. on migrant issues. The mayor did not immediately comment on the raid or his abrupt return to New York, but a spokesperson said that he was going back “as quickly as possible” to deal with “an issue related to the campaign.” Hours later, he issued a statement, according to ABC 7 New York. “I feel extremely comfortable about how I comply with rules and procedures,” he said. “I hold myself to a high standard, and I hold my campaign to a high standard, and I hold my staff at City Hall to a high standard. I’m very clear that it is my responsibility to hold myself to a high standard and I will comply with any inquiry that is made and I am demanding that my team do the same.”