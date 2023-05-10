Eric Adams Finally Manages to Say Jordan Neely ‘Did Not Deserve to Die’
SPEAKING UP
New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke Wednesday amid growing tensions about a 30-year-old homeless man’s killing on the subway, saying, “One thing we can say for sure, Jordan Neely did not deserve to die.” Adams’ remarks came nine days after Neely was choked to death—a horrifying incident recorded by onlookers on an F train—and as the mayor has been confronted with protests and backlash from prominent New Yorkers, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), for his otherwise tepid comments on the incident. Before Wednesday, he had not condemned the killing, instead saying he wants to “let the process follow its course.” Adams never mentioned Neely’s alleged killer, Daniel Penny, in Wednesday’s remarks, nor did he address how Neely died. He said the NYPD’s investigation is ongoing, but did not say if Penny will face charges. Adams’ speech was livestreamed, with no reporters present. He added that he wanted to fund additional mental health programs. “All of us must work together to do more for our brothers and sisters struggling with serious mental illness,” he said.