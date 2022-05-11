New York City Mayor Eric Adams had what Page Six described as an “extremely secret dinner at the achingly cool San Vincente Bungalow” with a 14-guest dinner set up by CAA agent Cade Hudson including Paris Hilton, Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn, Casey Affleck, and Adele boyfriend and LeBron James agent Rich Paul all sitting around one big table. Guests were told that “only those in attendance” would know about the gathering with New York City’s self-described “blue collar mayor” because it was held at a members-only club known for maintaining privacy and ejecting anyone caught taking pictures. “This is what I must do. I must do what other mayors are doing. They’re coming to my city, in our city, encouraging businesses to go to their city. They’re learning from our ideas," Adams had previously said to justify his three-day West Coast trip, paid for by his campaign and where he was also seen partying with Dave Chappelle. “If I’m going to sit home while other people are coming, taking our businesses, that’s a big mistake. I’m going to crisscross the globe and I’m going to show people our product.”
