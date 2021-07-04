Eric Adams Is the Kind of Democrat That Liberals Ignore

New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams is a walking anomaly. He’s a former cop, and wants more cops on the street, but he also thinks that the system is racist. And that’s one of the reasons that he’s so popular, according to data scientist David Shor.

“There’s an entire group of voters who aren’t being represented here. And I think Eric Adams kind of represents what they want,” he tells Molly Jong-Fast on this episode of The New Abnormal.

Did you know you can listen to The New Abnormal bonus episodes in your member dashboard or a podcast app? Click here to get set up and sign up for new episode email alerts here.