Mayor’s Office Tells New Yorkers: Get a COVID Test if You’ve Been Anywhere Near Sarah Palin
ALASKA VARIANT?
Sarah Palin has been merrily spreading her germs with abandon in New York City over the past week and the mayor’s office is now officially treating the former Alaska governor’s presence as a public-health risk. The famed anti-vaxxer tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of her defamation trial against The New York Times on Monday, and was spotted eating out in restaurants before and two days after she got the bad news. A spokesman for Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday that any New Yorkers who have been near Palin should get tested to make sure they don’t risk infecting other people like the Republican has done. “We encourage any New Yorker who came into contact with Sarah Palin to get tested, just as we encourage all New Yorkers to get tested regularly, especially those who believe they may have been exposed to COVID-19,” said Adams spokesman Jonah Allon. He went on to say Palin had “shown a complete disregard for the health and safety of small-business workers and her fellow patrons.”