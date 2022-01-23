Eric Adams Plans to Revive Controversial NYPD Plainclothes Unit After Attack on Two Cops
‘WE’RE GOING TO DEPLOY’
In response to the shooting of two police officers responding to a 911 call in Harlem—one was fatally injured and the other remains in critical condition—New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to officially bring back the NYPD’s controversial plainclothes anti-gun unit in a modified form. The unit was dissolved in 2020 because of criticism over its disproportionate use of force against Black and Hispanic New Yorkers. “I talked about this on the campaign trail. Our team has done the proper analysis. And now we’re going to deploy that,” he said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. During the show, Adams broadly discussed plans to make the city safer and mentioned an additional plan to place mental health professionals in the subway system, saying that the city plans to “flood our system with mental health professionals and law enforcement working as a team to move out the disorder that’s clearly in the subway system in our city.”