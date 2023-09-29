Mayor Eric Adams Slammed Over Late Storm Response as New York Floods
MIA
New York City had already been flooded for hours amid record rainfall by the time Mayor Eric Adams finally bothered to address the public Friday afternoon. Other city officials had already long since sprung into action, holding conferences and interviews to advise city residents of the dangers brought by the storm. Adams, on the eve of the storm, was instead reportedly preoccupied with a campaign fundraiser that served also as a makeshift birthday celebration. “This is just, again, a glaring example of how utterly unprepared we are as a city when it comes to climate emergencies,” City Councilman Shekar Krishnan was quoted as saying by The New York Times. The mayor’s deputy press secretary, Kayla Mamelak Altus, responded to criticism of the mayor’s inaction, writing on X: “We put out a press release last night..?”