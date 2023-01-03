Eric Adams Hit With More Summonses for Rat Infestation at His NYC Building
RATS!
Eric Adams’ pesky rat problem isn’t going away anytime soon, it appears. The New York City mayor, who made battling the city’s rats a centerpiece of his campaign, was hit with two summonses last month in relation to a multi-unit home he owns in Brooklyn after the Health Department found evidence of a rat “runway” that allowed the vermin access to the property—and “harborage conditions” that could tempt rats to enter. The latest round of filings comes roughly seven months after a previous inspection of the property found similar evidence of ratty conditions. Earlier this month, an Adams spokesperson responded to allegations that the building had gone to the rats—saying the mayor “spent thousands of dollars to remediate an infestation at his residence in Brooklyn” last year.