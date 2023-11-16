Eric Adams Staffer Accused of Acting ‘Improperly’ ID’d Amid FBI Probe: Reports
NAMED
The staffer in New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office recently put on leave after they were allegedly found to have “acted improperly” was identified in news reports Wednesday. Rana Abbasova, who was listed as the director of protocol in the city’s Office for International Affairs, was the “individual” whose alleged actions were recently reported to investigators amid a federal corruption probe, according to the New York Post. A City Hall spokesperson did not deny to the Post that Abbasova was the employee whose name was given to the FBI. “As we have repeatedly said, we recently learned of an individual who acted improperly, which we promptly reported to investigators,” the spokesperson said. “This individual was a junior staffer who was immediately placed on leave, and still remains on leave today.” It’s not clear what the allegedly improper actions entailed.