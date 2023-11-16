CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Eric Adams Staffer Accused of Acting ‘Improperly’ ID’d Amid FBI Probe: Reports

    NAMED

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams looks on during a press conference amid an election fundraising controversy at City Hall in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., November 14, 2023.

    Mike Segar/Reuters

    The staffer in New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office recently put on leave after they were allegedly found to have “acted improperly” was identified in news reports Wednesday. Rana Abbasova, who was listed as the director of protocol in the city’s Office for International Affairs, was the “individual” whose alleged actions were recently reported to investigators amid a federal corruption probe, according to the New York Post. A City Hall spokesperson did not deny to the Post that Abbasova was the employee whose name was given to the FBI. “As we have repeatedly said, we recently learned of an individual who acted improperly, which we promptly reported to investigators,” the spokesperson said. “This individual was a junior staffer who was immediately placed on leave, and still remains on leave today.” It’s not clear what the allegedly improper actions entailed.

    Read it at New York Post