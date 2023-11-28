Eric Adams’ Fundraiser Leaves Position Following FBI Raid
‘FULL CONFIDENCE’
New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated in a media briefing on Tuesday that his top campaign fundraiser, Brianna Suggs, was no longer working in that position. Adams previously said he had “full confidence” in the 25-year-old’s abilities and expressed his desire to have her stay on. “Often, young African American ladies don’t get the opportunities that others receive in this business of politics,” Adams said at the time. This news comes weeks after the Federal Bureau of Investigation searched her home to find evidence of an alleged scheme to shift money from the Turkish government to the mayor’s campaign through KSK Construction Group, a Brooklyn building company, in a possible straw donor plot. The New York Times reported that Adams refused to share his reasoning, citing that it was a private discussion. A source with knowledge on the situation told the newspaper that Suggs had moved to a different unspecified role on the reelection campaign team. NBC New York’s Melissa Russo confirmed late Tuesday afternoon that Suggs hired her own lawyer, Rebecca Ricigliano.