Eric Adams Victorious in New York City Democratic Mayoral Primary

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the Democratic primary for New York City mayor, the Associated Press reported Tuesday evening.

With nearly all of the absentee ballots finally counted by the city’s notoriously inept Board of Elections, Adams—a former police officer who would be the city’s second Black mayor—bested former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia by about 8,500 votes, or one percentage point.

This was the city’s first major election to use a ranked choice voting system meant to avoid costly runoffs and in which voters could order their top five choices, with their ballot moving to their next pick if their previous one was eliminated until one candidate claimed 50 percent support.

Adams will face Republican Curtis Sliwa in November’s general election. But given the city’s overwhelmingly Democratic tilt, it’s unlikely that the Guardian Angels founder and longtime city character backed by former Mayor Rudy Giuliani will be able to make a real contest of it, let alone prevail.

Adams, a longtime police reformer, ran on a message of public safety that resonated as the number of shootings in the city doubled in 2020, a development that outgoing and term-limited Mayor Bill de Blasio suggested was a result of the pandemic. Adams carried every borough except Manhattan, where Garcia—who ran on a platform of technocratic competence—dominated.