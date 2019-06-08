Irish Bartender: Trump’s Sons Haven’t Paid Their Tab Yet

When Donald Trump’s sons Eric and Donald, Jr. went on their Irish pub crawl last week and offered free rounds for the house, they failed to pay the tab, according to at least one pub owner. Caroline Kennedy, the owner of Igoe bar in Doonbeg, where Trump owns a golf course, told local news outlets that the president’s sons were “lovely and down to earth” but did not have any cash on them when they left her establishment. “I said, ‘Come on lads you have to come in and pull a drink’ so they did,” Kennedy said. “They thanked everyone for their support and for coming out to meet them and said there was a drink for everyone in the house and it was their small gesture.” Still Kennedy isn't concerned. “I don’t think we’ve to worry about getting paid for that,” she said. “I don’t think they carry cash. We were told it’d be all sorted later so there’s no problem.”