Veteran Journalist Killed by New Jersey Train While Cycling
Hillary Clinton was among the many politicians and media figures mourning the loss of veteran journalist Eric Boehlert on Wednesday after he was hit by a train while cycling. Boehlert founded and edited the media commentary podcast and newsletter Press Run, and had previously worked as a senior fellow at Media Matters for America and a staff writer for Salon. He was a frequent guest on CNN and MSNBC. Authorities said Boehlert was hit by a New Jersey Transit train in Montclair on Monday night but the circumstances surrounding the accident were unclear. His wife, Tracy Breslin, said Boehlert biked through Montclair every evening and always wore high-vis gear and flashing lights. Clinton tweeted that she was “devastated for his family and friends and will miss his critical work.” Journalist Soledad O’Brien said Boehlert was “a fierce and fearless defender of the truth.”