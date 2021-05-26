CHEAT SHEET
Eric Carle, Author of ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar,’ Dies at 91
Eric Carle, author and illustrator of one of the most famous children’s books of all time, died on May 23, according to his family. He was 91. The author of more than 70 illustrated children’s books that have sold upward of 145 million copies worldwide, Carle was best known for the vibrant colors and insatiable appetite of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, first published in 1969. In a statement, his family wrote, “In the light of the moon, holding on to a good star, a painter of rainbows is now traveling across the night sky.” A cause of death was not disclosed.