Eric Clapton Announces He Won’t Play Shows Where Vaccines Are Required
NOT SO WONDERFUL TONIGHT
Eric Clapton announced Wednesday that he would not play concerts at venues where proof of vaccination against the coronavirus would be required. The “Tears in Heaven” singer wrote on Telegram, “Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honor-bound to make an announcement of my own. I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.” Clapton has long railed against the effectiveness of vaccines with no evidence, though he has himself received the jab (he called the experience “disastrous”). As the United Kingdom loosened its coronavirus restrictions Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said nightclubs and concert venues will require partiers to show proof of inoculation.