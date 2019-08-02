CHEAT SHEET
‘DO YOUR JOB’
Eric Garner’s Daughter Calls on NYPD Commissioner to Fire Cop Who Killed Her Father ‘as Soon as Possible’
Eric Garner’s family pleaded with NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill to fire Daniel Pantaleo, the officer who strangled Garner to death, after the department’s highest-ranking judge recommended his termination Friday. “We’ve been waiting for five years for someone to say that he did something wrong, and they finally made that decision today,” Garner’s daughter, Emerald, said at a press conference. “So we don’t want to wait no more. Make your decision, Mr. O’Neill, as soon as possible.” Rev. Al Sharpton, who has been a vocal supporter of Garner’s family in seeking justice, spoke alongside Emerald after the judge’s recommendation, citing his recent racial tensions with President Trump. “This is the first time someone officially said that wrong was done in the same week that a New Yorker who happens to be president of the United States acts like I just hate cops and we hate cops,” Sharpton said. “Mr. Trump, explain now how this decision says, no, it’s not about who hates cops, it’s about this man [who] should not have been on the police force.” Trump recently said Sharpton was a “con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score... Hates Whites & Cops!”