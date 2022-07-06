Even Eric Greitens’ Old Pal Warns He’s a ‘Broken’ Menace to Society
‘Eric, Drop Out’
Ken Harbaugh once started a nonprofit to help veterans land on their feet with ex-Missouri Governor Eric Greitens. Now, he’s appalled at his old pal Greitens’ violent, threatening Senate campaign tactics that have drawn criticism from both sides of the aisle. Harbaugh said he was friends with Greitens when Greitens identified as a Democrat who was ecstatic about Barack Obama becoming the first Black president. He said he took out a loan against his life insurance to give $5,000 to Greitens’ campaign for governor. His mother donated, too. He even gave Greitens the benefit of the doubt when he chose to run as a Republican. (Greitens eventually resigned as governor over sexual misconduct, abuse, and ethics violations claims.) But Harbaugh said Greitens is “not the same person whose weddings I went to” and his recent campaign ad about “hunting down” Republicans who aren’t as extreme as him was beyond disturbing. “Eric, what you are doing now is going to get someone killed,” he said in a Twitter video. “Do the right thing. Drop out.”